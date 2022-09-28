Educators Oppose State's New Remote Learning Guidance

Educators across the state are against a pandemic-born teaching practice that may make its way back to the classroom.

It's known as dual instruction, which causes teachers to instruct students in-person and online at the same time.

The proposed guidance comes a little more than a year after the Connecticut Department of Education prohibited dual instruction as part of remote learning.

On Tuesday, the Department released exceptions or "certain, limited situations in which such instruction is permissible."

"This allows them to monitor the class and helps them maximize their continuity of instruction. And it enables them to make the same progress their classmates are," said Michael McKeon, the education department's Director of Legal and Governmental Affairs.

Members of Connecticut's Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union, gathered on the Capitol steps Wednesday, calling on the state to revoke the proposed guidance.

"You cannot split a teacher in half like that. It's unacceptable," said CEA President Kate Dias.

Dias says dual instruction divides the teacher's attention between classroom and screen.

"When I walk into a classroom and I know it's dual, is loads up three different devices. One so that the students can see me. One so I can see the students, and one so I can interact," said Dias.

Former Westport teacher Faith Sweeney knows what it is like to teach remotely. After more than twenty years in the classroom, she found herself teaching kindergartners behind a screen during the pandemic.

"It was really a tough experience. I had to think about how am I going to engage them and build a connection with them," said Sweeny.

Sweeney is also one of many teachers who has had to cover the costs of dual instruction by paying for monitors, computers, and better internet connection.

The state is proposing that dual instruction be an optional online component among school districts to accommodate student with learning disabilities or those who are absent due to illness, but educators say it decreases student engagement and creates more work for teachers.

"We just can't do both at once. And I think that's the piece that this guidance is so flawed regarding. Asking teachers to do two things at the same time, you will assure that we water down both experiences," said Dias.