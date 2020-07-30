Educators to Hold ‘School Safety First' Caravan Rallies Across Conn.

Teachers, education personnel, students, parents and advocates are participating in 'School Safety First' caravans in more than two dozen towns around the state Thursday afternoon.

The statewide rallies, organized by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and AFT Connecticut, will begin at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the purpose is to amplify demands for safety and health precautions along with full, equitable funding when school buildings reopen this fall.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would help with funding but acknowledged that while he pushed for a return to full-time in-person learning, it might not be possible everywhere this fall.

The Department of Education says an update will be made soon regarding the status of the reopening plans.

So far, 231 districts have already submitted their reopening plans to the state with options for in-person and hybrid learning.

As school districts prepare to submit their final reopening plans to the state, one independent school says bringing all students back may be impossible.

Last week, Lamont and State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona held a listening session on returning to school with the ones who will walk the halls each day, the students.

Parents, teachers and staff got some additional insight into the state's school reopening plans.

The largest protest will take place in Hartford, beginning at a parking lot on Trout Brook Road in West Hartford.

Below is the list of caravans, most are set to begin at 2 p.m.:

Hartford - Parking lot at Asylum and Trout Brook in West Hartford

Bethel - Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Drive

Bridgeport - Bridgeport Central High School, 1 Lincoln Boulevard

Brookfield - Brookfield High School, 45 Long Meadow Hill Road

Danbury - Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road

East Hartford - East Hartford High School, 869 Forbes Street

East Lyme - East Lyme High School, 30 Chesterfield Road

Greenwich - Commuter Parking Lot at I-95 Exit 3, Horse Neck Lane

Haddam - Commuter Parking Lot at Route 9 Exit 8, Beaver Meadow Road

Hamden - Hamden Middle School, 2623 Dixwell Avenue

Ledyard - Ledyard High School, 24 Gallup Hill Road

Naugatuck - Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Avenue

New Haven - Hill Career High School, 40 Legion Avenue

Norwalk - Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Avenue (NOTE 3 p.m. start time)

Norwich - Norwich Free Academy, Senior parking lot, Reynolds Road near Bradlaw Building

Putnam - St. Marie Greenhalgh Sports Complex, 33 Wicker Street

Seymour - Syemour High School, 2 Botsford Road

Simsbury - Simsbury High School, 34 Farms Village Road

Stamford - Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street

Stonington - Stonington High School, 176 S Broad Street, Pawcatuck

Stratford - Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Boulevard

Vernon - Rockville High School, 70 Loveland Hill Road

Willimantic - Jillson Square, 2 Jackson Street (NOTE 5 p.m. start time)

Wolcott - Wolcott High School, 457 Bound Line Road

Woodbridge - Beecher Road School, 40 Beecher Road

Are you a parent, a student, or teacher or administrator thinking about the school semester ahead? Tell us how what you think on school reopening this fall here.