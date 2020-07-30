Educators to Hold ‘School Safety First' Caravan Rallies Across Conn.

Teachers, education personnel, students, parents and advocates are participating in 'School Safety First' caravans in more than two dozen towns around the state Thursday afternoon.
The statewide rallies, organized by the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and AFT Connecticut, will begin at 2 p.m.
Organizers say the purpose is to amplify demands for safety and health precautions along with full, equitable funding when school buildings reopen this fall.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state would help with funding but acknowledged that while he pushed for a return to full-time in-person learning, it might not be possible everywhere this fall.
So far, 231 districts have already submitted their reopening plans to the state with options for in-person and hybrid learning.
Last week, Lamont and State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona held a listening session on returning to school with the ones who will walk the halls each day, the students.
The largest protest will take place in Hartford, beginning at a parking lot on Trout Brook Road in West Hartford.
Below is the list of caravans, most are set to begin at 2 p.m.:
Hartford - Parking lot at Asylum and Trout Brook in West Hartford
Bethel - Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Drive
Bridgeport - Bridgeport Central High School, 1 Lincoln Boulevard
Brookfield - Brookfield High School, 45 Long Meadow Hill Road
Danbury - Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road
East Hartford - East Hartford High School, 869 Forbes Street
East Lyme - East Lyme High School, 30 Chesterfield Road
Greenwich - Commuter Parking Lot at I-95 Exit 3, Horse Neck Lane
Haddam - Commuter Parking Lot at Route 9 Exit 8, Beaver Meadow Road
Hamden - Hamden Middle School, 2623 Dixwell Avenue
Ledyard - Ledyard High School, 24 Gallup Hill Road
Naugatuck - Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Avenue
New Haven - Hill Career High School, 40 Legion Avenue
Norwalk - Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Avenue (NOTE 3 p.m. start time)
Norwich - Norwich Free Academy, Senior parking lot, Reynolds Road near Bradlaw Building
Putnam - St. Marie Greenhalgh Sports Complex, 33 Wicker Street
Seymour - Syemour High School, 2 Botsford Road
Simsbury - Simsbury High School, 34 Farms Village Road
Stamford - Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street
Stonington - Stonington High School, 176 S Broad Street, Pawcatuck
Stratford - Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Boulevard
Vernon - Rockville High School, 70 Loveland Hill Road
Willimantic - Jillson Square, 2 Jackson Street (NOTE 5 p.m. start time)
Wolcott - Wolcott High School, 457 Bound Line Road
Woodbridge - Beecher Road School, 40 Beecher Road
