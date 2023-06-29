Efforts underway to save Norwich preschool program after cuts announced

State officials said they are seeking emergency solutions after learning that the Norwich Board of Education decided to close Bishop preschool and only offer preschool education to students who are entitled to participate by law.

The superintendent, Kristen Stringfellow, notified families of the "difficult decision" in a June 14 letter. Citing $2.2 million in budget cuts from the city, she said all full day full year programs would end June 30.

"We wanted to make you aware of this decision as soon as possible so that you can arrange for future childcare and preschool opportunities," Stringfellow wrote in the letter.

Connecticut's early childhood commissioner said she was shocked to learn of the change.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We were shocked because all of the data and good policy would say that early childhood investments save money for the district in the long term," said Beth Bye, commissioner of the state's Office of Early Childhood. “To find out on very short notice that they planned to close these spaces and that families were getting notice of that was very upsetting.”

According to Bye, early childhood services are already in very short supply in eastern Connecticut and in Norwich the public school system is the largest provider.

State Senator Cathy Osten - (D) Sprague, said she was also surprised to learn of the cuts to the city's preschool program, specially since the state increased funding for education in the budget.

“We had not heard that this was even a possibility," said Osten. "This, on top of what was already a bad situation, makes it extremely bad.”

Osten said she is concerned that cutting the preschool program will prevent parents in Norwich from being able to work at a time when eastern Connecticut is in need of workers.

“It is not very helpful to the families, it’s not very helpful for them to figure out their budget in the future, and children need preschool," said Osten.

Kristin Megill, a mom of two, said she was devastated to get the superintendent's letter. Her son attended the preschool program and thrived. Her daughter was supposed to attend this upcoming school year.

“It’s pretty disheartening because she deserves it. She deserves to be able to go to preschool and have those same advances that my son had," said Megill.

Megill said this move also hinders her ability to gain employment, calling preschool her opportunity to get back into the work world.

“I am now going to be staying home and it has severely limited my ability to go out and work," said Megill. “The impact really is on the whole family in terms of finances. The amount that I could make working if she could go to preschool would actually change a lot for us.”

Both Bye and Osten said they immediately took action after learning of the board of education's decision. They, along with a group of stakeholders, have already met with the district once and have another meeting planned.

“Our core goal would be to reopen the program as it was and see if there is some kind of emergency funding or other strategies that the schools might use to reopen these spaces because that is what would be best for children and families in the region," said Bye.

Senator Osten asked concerned parents to reach out to her.

“We want parents to call us, let us know what the problems are, to speak out so that we can answer their questions and provide them with other resources if we have to," said Osten.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Norwich Public Schools for an interview. The district said no one was available to speak.

In the letter to families, Stringfellow said that all preschool programs for the 2023-2024 school year will be held at either Huntington, Mahan or Veterans Elementary School. All programs will be half day during the school year and will only serve preschool students who are entitled to participate by law, according to the letter.