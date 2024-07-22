Eight sickened by carbon monoxide from faulty water heater in Somers taken to hospital

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a hot water heater malfunctioned at a home in Somers on Sunday and caused high levels of carbon monoxide to build in the home, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to a home on Grasshopper Lane at 11:49 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a medical emergency and took a child to Bay State Hospital.

Less than two hours later, at 1:40 p.m., the fire department received a second call to the same home for another medical emergency and found a patient in the driveway.

Paramedics then decided to check the residence for carbon monoxide and meters detected high levels as crews approached the front door.

The home was immediately evacuated and carbon monoxide levels that exceeded 400 parts per million were found inside the residence, according to the fire department.

Ambulances from East Windsor, Ellington and East Longmeadow also responded and eight people who were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning were brought to Bay State Hospital.

The fire department determined that the source of the leak was a malfunctioning hot water heater.

While carbon monoxide incidents are more commonly associated with winter, the fire department said this situation serves as a reminder of the importance of having carbon monoxide alarms homes year-round.