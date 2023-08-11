Elderly man dead after car accident in New Haven

An 80-year-old man has died after a motor vehicle crash in New Haven Friday afternoon.

New Haven police said they were called to the 1200 block of Forest Rd. for a reported one-car crash. A Mazda traveling north swerved onto the sidewalk before hitting a telephone pole, according to authorities.

The impact of the crash caused the car to come to a rest in the front yard of a nearby home. Police said the driver, identified as Faraz Kelib of Hamden, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.