Orange

Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police

Orange Police Department

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station.

Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the gas station. Police said the man didn't give up his keys right away and one of the thieves pistol-whipped him, leaving him on the ground before stealing the car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car is a red 2016 Nissan Altima with CT registration BA02114. Authorities haven't yet located the car or the thieves.

Police said a third suspect stayed in a white vehicle, seen on surveillance footage. That car was stolen out of Norwalk and ultimately recovered in Guilford.

Local

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 2 hours ago

Alex Jones and His Company Are Worth Up to $270 Million, Economist Says During Trial

New London 4 hours ago

Sea Gull Euthanized After Person Allegedly Threw Explosive at It in New London: Police

According to authorities, four men inside that car fled and were ultimately taken into custody. Officials said they also obtained evidence that the men were involved in multiple other robberies in the area.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ahern at 203-891-2138.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Orangecarjackingarmed carjackinggas station car theftpistol-whipped
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us