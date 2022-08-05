Man Pistol-Whipped During Carjacking in Orange: Police

Police are investigating after thieves allegedly pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man at a gas station in Orange Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. on Boston Post Road at the Valero Gas Station.

Two men allegedly threatened the man with a gun as he approached his car at the gas station. Police said the man didn't give up his keys right away and one of the thieves pistol-whipped him, leaving him on the ground before stealing the car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car is a red 2016 Nissan Altima with CT registration BA02114. Authorities haven't yet located the car or the thieves.

Police said a third suspect stayed in a white vehicle, seen on surveillance footage. That car was stolen out of Norwalk and ultimately recovered in Guilford.

According to authorities, four men inside that car fled and were ultimately taken into custody. Officials said they also obtained evidence that the men were involved in multiple other robberies in the area.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ahern at 203-891-2138.