Elderly person taken to hospital after car crash in Milford

An elderly person has been taken to the hospital after crashing their car in Milford Thursday afternoon.
The fire department said they responded to Marino Drive around 3 p.m. after getting a report that a car had driven into the woods.
Responding crews had to cut down some brush and a fence to reach the driver. They were extricated and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.
