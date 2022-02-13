Elderly Woman Seriously Hurt After Purse Snatching in Hamden

An 83-year-old woman seriously hurt her hip during an attempted robbery on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Saturday, police said.

The woman was walking through a parking lot when a man tried to snatch her purse.

Officials said she was knocked to the ground during the attempted robbery, which happened at 10:15 a.m. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with a serious hip injury as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

The man allegedly fled in a dark-colored Toyota sedan which was occupied by three to four other men. Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was previously stolen, police said.

Hamden Police are working with area police departments on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4055.