Election Day hotline available to report suspected voting irregularities on Tuesday

The state will once again have an Election Day hotline on Tuesday for people to use to report anything they witness that concerns them about the election process.

People can report suspected voter intimidation, wrongdoing, or other voting irregularities, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

The Election Day hotline number is 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463) or by email at elections@ct.gov. Both will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The hotline will handled by the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) and the email address will be monitored by both the SEEC and the Office of the Secretary of the State.