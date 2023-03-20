Electric Blue Cafe Reopens in Tolland Days After Being Shut Down Amid Prostitution Investigation

Days after being shut down as part of a prostitution investigation, the Electric Blue Cafe in Tolland has reopened.

The strip club posted it was open for buisiness on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

State police and federal agents searched the club at 62 Merrow Road last Thursday.

According to the notice to the town, the state police and the Tolland resident state trooper have been conducting an ongoing criminal investigation related to the strip club.

The resident trooper notified the town that investigators believe that prostitution and sexual activity have occurred on the premises for several year, up until present time, according to the official notice to the town manager's office.

After being notified of the investigation, Tolland suspended the club's license to operate for 30 days. Town Manager Brian Foley said the club's owners would have the ability to challenge the suspension.

It is not clear if that happened and if that is what has allowed the strip club to reopen.