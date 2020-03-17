Electric Boat Employee Being Tested for COVID-19

An Electric Boat employee is quarantined at home while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, company officials said Tuesday.

Liz Power, the director of communications for Electric Boat, said the New London-based employee started showing symptoms, has spoken to a healthcare provider, and is now staying home while awaiting the test results. Seven other employees who work closely with that person have been asked to self-quarantine as a precaution for the time being.

So far, 68 people in Connecticut have tested positive for the coronavirus, though health experts believe the actual number of cases is significantly higher. Drive-through testing is being made available for those with a doctor's prescription for a test as the public is encouraged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor has closed all gyms and movie theaters and restaurants and bars are only allowed to serve take-out in an effort to contain the outbreak.