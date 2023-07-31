Electric buses return to service one year after defect caused fire

Electric buses will be back on Connecticut roads on Monday. This comes after one caught on fire in Hamden last year and forced all of them to be pulled from service.

After the fire, electric buses were pulled from the fleet. The Department of Transportation said the electric buses were recalled because of a defect in the vehicle's design.

The bus manufacturer and charging manufacturer worked with the DOT and now they have enhanced training and procedures for drivers and those in maintenance and charging units. Enhancements were also made to the battery system.

This all comes after an electric bus caught on fire last July at a bus depot in Hamden. Fire crews said lithium ion battery fires are hard to extinguish because the thermal chemical process produces a great deal of heat and continually reignites.

At the time, Hamden firefighters decided to let it burn out because water from the lithium ion battery could end up in a nearby water shed. Plus, the batteries are built into a steel case.

Before returning to service, each bus also went through a thorough inspection and road test.

DOT says the state is planning to go all electric by the year 2025.