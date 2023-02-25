Electric Space Heater Sparks Fire, Guts Illegal Basement Apartment in Norwalk: FD

An electric space heater is being blamed for starting a fire that damaged an illegal basement apartment in Norwalk on Saturday, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a home on Godfrey Street after getting a report of a house fire.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electric space heater and the fire itself started in an illegal basement apartment.

The fire gutted the basement and caused smoke damage on the upper floors, authorities added.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

All of the occupants of the home escaped without injury.

At this time, 10 occupants are displaced. The Red Cross is providing housing.