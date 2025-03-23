Rocky Hill

Electric stove fire in historic Rocky Hill home extinguished

Rocky Hill Fire Department

An electric stove fire in a historic home in Rocky Hill was extinguished on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to Parsonage Street around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a colonial-style home of masonry construction with smoke coming out of the back.

Investigators said there was a partially extinguished fire of an electric stove that extended to wood cabinets above.

The remaining fire was extinguished and the structure was found to have high readings of carbon monoxide on the second floor. Firefighters said ventilation was conducted and the power was controlled.

No injuries were reported to any residents or first responders.

