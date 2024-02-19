Electrical meter may have sparked Manchester house fire that displaced 7 people

An electrical meter may have sparked a house fire in Manchester that displaced seven people on Monday.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Hudson Street around 11:45 a.m. It was reported that there was visible fire to the outside of the home.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a working fire in the two-family home. According to fire officials, the fire appeared to have started in a recycle bin against the outside of the home and involved the electrical meter.

Eversource cut power to the home and the fire was quickly extinguished.

All of the occupants of the home were able to escape from the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire has displaced three adults and four children ranging in age from two to 16. The Red Cross is helping those residents.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.