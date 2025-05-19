Electrical problem at elementary school prompts 2-hour delay at all Colchester schools Monday

An electrical problem at an elementary school has prompted a two-hour delay at all Colchester schools on Monday.

The district said it was notified about a possible fire at Colchester Elementary School on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. Emergency crews responded to the school and found an electrical problem.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators said it appears an overheating event in the server room caused an electrical device within the main switch gear to fail and damaged the electrical meter.

According to the district, a significant amount of smoke filled the server room and adjacent areas and it will take time to ventilate the building.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Power to the building has also been shut off and repairs will need to be done and inspected before power can be restored.

The district also anticipates needing to file an insurance claim, which will take time for the adjuster to come assess.

It is believed that the elementary school may not be able to be used for one to three days.

As a result of the electrical problem, the district says all Colchester schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Monday. All pre-k classes are canceled. Kindergarten and grade 1 students will be house at Jack Jackter Intermediate School while grade 2 students will be at William J. Johnston Middle School.

It important to note that Norwich Tech and Lyman students will follow their regular schedules on Monday and will not have a delay, the district added.