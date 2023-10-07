Electrical vehicle charging station catches on fire in mall parking garage in Norwalk

Firefighters extinguished a fire at an electrical vehicle charging station inside of the parking garage for a mall in Norwalk on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the SoNo Collection parking garage on North Water Street around 7:30 a.m. after getting a report of an electrical vehicle charging station on fire inside the garage.

When firefighters arrived to the area, they found smoke coming from an upper floor on the back side of the parking garage. Fire officials said they also found a charging station fully involved in fire.

The power was cut and the fire was extinguished with multiple dry chemical extinguishers.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No vehicles were in the parking garage at the time of the incident.