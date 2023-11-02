West Hartford

Elementary students pull red wagons to deliver food donations

By Jennifer Joas

More than 100 elementary school students from Edward W. Morley School in West Hartford pulled wagons more than a mile away to West Hartford Town Hall. The wagons were filled with more than 2,000 non-perishable food items they collected to donate to the West Hartford Food Pantry.

“Oh, it's so much fun. The kids love it and it's nice that the community comes out,” said Mari Beth Hixon, a kindergarten teacher who has been involved in organizing the wagon drive for the last five years.

This is the 29th year of the wagon drive.

“It is a beautiful tradition and it gives our students the opportunity to feel how good it is to help other people and understand that there are they're lucky, most of them, are very, very lucky,” said Shari Cantor, the mayor of West Hartford.

As the children pull the wagons down the streets of town it serves as a visual reminder to the community that there is a need for food donations.

Nancy Stockman, the food pantry coordinator in West Hartford, said the need for food is increasing as people face tough economic times.

“We are so grateful to the generosity of the Morley community. Year after year, they come out to help us and it truly makes a difference,” Stockman said.

Anyone in the community can drop off food donations inside West Hartford Town Hall during business hours.

The food pantry needs staple items, particularly peanut butter and jelly, pasta and sauce, canned tuna, vegetable soup, rice and baked beans, according to Stockman.

