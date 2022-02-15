Elementary Students Send Valentines to Rescue Dogs in Bloomfield

If you’re a dog lover, you know just how much devotion those four-legged friends give you. Now elementary school kids are paying it back, sending handmade Valentines to the pups at Dog Star Rescue in Bloomfield.

Hundreds of handwritten notes and cards were sent from kids at a dozen elementary schools across Connecticut, aiming to help the pups get adopted.

“We had people who were creative and made different dogs, ones that drew different toys and things,” Dog Star Rescue marketing & fundraising volunteer Amanda Ominsky said. “We have some that say, 'Hi, I’m Jacki, Nyla.' These are all dogs that have been with us for a while. Other ones actually took the time and found the dogs online, so they could send them a direct Valentine!”



They’re hoping to help adoptable pups like Peanut and Cranberry get forever homes.

Each handmade Valentine highlights the unique differences of every dog up for adoption here including the 16 dogs adopted over the weekend.

Hazel is a Dog Star Rescue alumna.

“She loves to chase deer and chipmunks and squirrels,” her dog-dad, George Jacobs, said. “We brought her home a year ago. She loves Daisy, her sister, who is three who is also a rescue.”

Jacobs thinks what makes Hazel different is what makes her so special, the message reflected in the Valentines.

“A lot of kids struggle to have their own identity,” he said. “They should know that who they are is okay, no matter who they are. So just like every dog is different also.”

Along with the Valentine celebrations, pups took part in a Dog Bowl event Sunday. Alums like Hazel came back to play with the rescues. Events like that help the non-profit, which is totally run by volunteers, provide for the 30-to-40 adoptable dogs in their care at any given time.

“All the money goes directly back to feeding them, housing, bedding, getting them adopted, leashes, collars, poop bags, you name it! It all goes back to them,” Ominsky said.

Those events help ensure that Valentine’s Day and year-round, there are plenty of nuzzles and wagging tails.