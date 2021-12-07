Hamden

Eli Whitney Tech in Hamden in Lockdown Due to Threat for Second Day in a Row

Eli Whitney Tech High School in Hamden is in lockdown due to a threat for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

State police said they were notified of a perceived threat through social media that was interpreted by someone to be related to Eli Whitney Tech High School in Hamden around 9:45 a.m.

At this time, the school is in lockdown.

State police and Hamden police are investigating.

Tuesday marks the second day in a row the school has been put into lockdown because of a threat.

On Monday, a separate social media threat prompted a lockdown at the school.

Eli Whitney Tech is one of several schools where social media threats have prompted lockdowns in the last few days including multiple in New Haven on Monday.

