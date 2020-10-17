Eli's on Whitney in Hamden Temporarily Closes After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Eli's on Whitney restaurant in Hamden is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the restaurant said it will be closed for the next five days out of an abundance of caution for the staff and the guests.

"During this time, we will be sanitizing contact surfaces as well as working with our team on contact tracing, testing and isolation protocols to ensure we are doing our part to prevent further spread of the virus," the post said.

"As we have throughout the past seven months, we will remain vigilant in our sanitation procedures and use of personal protective equipment," the post continued.

The Brick Oven Pizza location in Hamden, Eli's in Branford, Eli's in Orange, Tavern in Milford and Elicit in Manchester remain open, officials said.

The restaurant said it plans to reopen on Wednesday, October 20.