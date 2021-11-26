Ellington Fire Officials Cancel Christmas Tree Fundraiser Due to Shortage

Ellington fire officials announced that they are canceling their annual Christmas tree sale fundraiser because of a shortage of trees.

The Crystal Lake Fire Department was supposed to open their Christmas tree sale Friday but couldn't because of supply issues with their wholesale tree provider in Vermont.

The fire department said the vendor told them that they're unable to provide any trees this year.

"We apologize greatly to all of you that looked forward to your annual tradition of coming to the local firehouse to pick out your families tree. We hope you are able to still find the perfect tree and wish you all the happiest of holidays," Chief Timothy Seitz said in a statement.

Many farms that sell fresh-cut Christmas trees say they will likely have a limited supply this year.

"This news is truly devastating to all of the members, we will greatly miss seeing all of you that come out to support the department through this fundraiser. We love seeing all the members of the community and helping you all choose a tree as well as this opportunity to just interact with the community that we serve daily," he continued.