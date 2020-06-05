Ellington High School to Hold Drive-In Graduation Today

Like others across the state, Ellington High School seniors will mark the end of their high school careers much differently than they expected. But there will still be something special to celebrate.

Seniors will graduate at the Mansfield Drive-in today.

The Ellington School Board said they realized graduating students in the Class of 2020 wanted something as close to a traditional graduation as they could possibly have in the time of COVID-19, and they deserve it, so they tried to come up with something unique to make it happen.

The ceremony will include socially-distanced speeches, musical performances, and family and friends looking on from their vehicles.

The Board of Education unanimously approved the ceremony that will allow students to gather and celebrate while staying safe and healthy, saying in a statement:

The drive-in ceremony at 4:30 p.m. caps off a week of events for the Ellington Class of 2020, which also include a drive-up breakfast and parade through town.

State troopers from the Ellington and Mansfield Resident Troopers

Office will assist with traffic direction.