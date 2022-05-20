Ellington Increasing Overnight Police Patrols to Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

There will be increased overnight police patrols in Ellington in an effort to cut down on catalytic converter thefts and other crimes in town.

The measure is in response to recent complaints from residents about car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.

"Ellington, like so many other communities, has experienced these crimes and we're taking action," First Selectman Lori Spielman said. "The increase in patrols add another layer of deterrence against these opportunistic criminals."

The town worked with the Resident Trooper's office to secure funds for the increased patrols. A new budget scheduled for a referendum May 24 includes funds for the extra overnight police presence into the next fiscal year, according to Spielman.