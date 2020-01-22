Ellington Man Accused of Killing His Wife Heads Back to Court

A man suspected of killing his wife four years ago is expected back in court on Tuesday for new motions alleging that he was searching for "home-made poisons" in the months leading up to her death.

The state prosecutor is expected to discuss new motions in relation to Richard Dabate's "uncharged misconduct" for his role in the death of his wife, 39-year-old Connie Dabate.

In a motion filed in Rockville Superior Court earlier this month, state's attorney Matthew Gedansky said an examination of a computer in the home found Dabate conducted internet searches in July and on three days in September.

State police found Connie's body inside the couple's home in December of 2015. Dabate told investigators that an armed intruder broke into his home, attacked him and killed her. He was arrested in April 2017.

During a search of his computer, investigators found terms including "deadly over the counter pill combinations," "tasteless poison easily available" and "fast, untraceable poison."

Richard Dabate's legal team is working to have evidence thrown out including Connie's FitBit that goes against his account of what happened. The prosecutor said in the motion that the evidence is admissible to prove intent and a motive.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to shooting and killing his wife. He remains free on bond.

According to the Hartford Courant, Dabate’s legal team is seeking to move his trial to another court due to the "pre-trial publicity," and to exclude Ellington residents from the jury because of "rumors and gossip that convicted Mr. Dabate in the eyes of the town without a trial."

He is due in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.