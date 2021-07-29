Ellington Man Dies After Crash on I-84 in Manchester: State Police

A 49-year-old Ellington man died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

Police said Michael John Burns, 49, of Ellington, was heading east on I-84, in the high-occupancy vehicle lane near exit 62, when he went off the road just after 9 a.m., across the median and hit a concrete bridge support.

Burns was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information or video of the crash to call state police Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.