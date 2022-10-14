Ellington Man Has Died After Crash in South Windsor

A 64-year-old Ellington man has died after a crash in South Windsor Tuesday and another driver has serious injuries.

Police said three vehicles crashed at Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road just after 4:30 p.m. and one of the drivers, Joseph Murphy, 64, of Ellington, has died.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” police said in a news release.

The driver of one of the other involved vehicles was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover, police said.

Officers are investigating the crash and ask anyone who has information to call Officer David Johnson at 860-644-2551.