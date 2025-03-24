Ellington

Ellington woman accused of stealing nearly $600K from CT law firm

A hand holds a gavel next to a stack of manila folders.
Getty Images

A woman from Ellington is facing a slew of charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a law firm she worked at, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Heather Murdock, 57, with fraud and tax offenses stemming from an embezzlement scheme, officials said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Murdock appeared in court on March 19, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges and was released on bond.

The indictment alleges that Murdock was employed as a bookkeeper and office manager at a Hartford law firm. She is accused of writing hundreds of false checks, made payable to herself, between 2010 and 2022.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said she forged the law firm's signature and changed bookkeeping system entries to make it appear as though the checks were being sent to legitimate vendors.

The woman would then deposit the forged checks into her own bank account. The indictment says she stole approximately $583,953.

Officials said Murdock also stole cash payments made by tenants of properties owned by the law firm. She stole an additional $251,314 through this scheme, according to officials.

Local

New Haven 54 mins ago

Tweed New Haven Airport nominated as best small airport in the US

New London 2 hours ago

New London police officer accused of domestic violence arrested a third time

Officials said she failed to pay taxes on the embezzled funds, and on her own wages, which amount to nearly $250,000 in underreported tax obligations, according to the indictment.

The FBI, IRS and Criminal Investigation Division are conducting an investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ellington
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us