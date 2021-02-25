Emaciated Beagle Abandoned on Roadside in Hamden: Police

Police are looking for the person who abandoned an emaciated dog in Hamden.
A person hiking Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. exited a trail along Downs Road and saw the driver of a pickup truck abandon the dog on the side of the road and drive away, according to police.
The pickup was blue with a darker gate affixed to it.
The dog, which is an older female beagle, had extremely long nails and was emaciated, police said. She also has a two-inch mass behind her right shoulder blade.
Anyone with information should call Hamden Animal Control Division at (203) 230-4080.