Emaciated Beagle Abandoned on Roadside in Hamden: Police

Police are looking for the person who abandoned an emaciated dog in Hamden.

A person hiking Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. exited a trail along Downs Road and saw the driver of a pickup truck abandon the dog on the side of the road and drive away, according to police.

The pickup was blue with a darker gate affixed to it.

The dog, which is an older female beagle, had extremely long nails and was emaciated, police said. She also has a two-inch mass behind her right shoulder blade.

Anyone with information should call Hamden Animal Control Division at (203) 230-4080.