shelton

Emaciated Dog Found Abandoned at State Park in Derby

Shelton Animal Shelter

A dog was found in very rough shape abandoned at a park in Derby Tuesday night.

The Shelton Animal Shelter said the dog was found at Osborndale State Park and was brought to VCA Shoreline for treatment.

The dog is emaciated and will be evaluated by a veterinarian. Anyone with information about the pictured dog is asked to contact the animal shelter at 203-924-2501, then press 1.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

sheltondog
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us