Emaciated Dog Found Abandoned at State Park in Derby

A dog was found in very rough shape abandoned at a park in Derby Tuesday night.
The Shelton Animal Shelter said the dog was found at Osborndale State Park and was brought to VCA Shoreline for treatment.
The dog is emaciated and will be evaluated by a veterinarian. Anyone with information about the pictured dog is asked to contact the animal shelter at 203-924-2501, then press 1.
