Investigation underway after emaciated dog was found out in freezing cold in East Hartford

East Hartford animal control is investigating after an emaciated dog was found out in the freezing cold on Thursday morning and they said she likely would have died if she had been out in the elements for longer.

(Warning, you might find the photos in the Facebook post at the bottom of this article disturbing.)

Animal control is urging anyone who is in need of food for their pet to reach out to them for help.

The dog was found on Daniel Street and animal control said she had no body fat.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She was out in the elements as a storm was moving through Connecticut on Thursday morning that brought snow before transitioning over to freezing rain or rain as the day went on.

The dog’s temperature was only 95.7 degrees half an hour after she was found and brought into warmth.

“Friends …. We cannot stress it enough, this is not right. If you need food for your dog please call us! There are resources,” East Hartford Animal Control posted on Facebook.

Animal control asks anyone who recognizes the dog or who knows who her owner is to call 860-291-7572.