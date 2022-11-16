Emaciated, Injured Dog Found Along Route 8 in Care of Dog Rescue

An emaciated French bulldog with a severe skin infection was found by the side of Route 8 and Naugatuck Animal Control is investigating the case as the dog slowly improves.

The dog, Creed, was found on Nov. 9 on Route 8, before exit 26, when Beacon Falls Department of Transportation employees saw him while doing some cleanup, according to Naugatuck Animal Control. (WARNING: Some of the photos of the dog's condition are disturbing.)

They said the dog was in deplorable condition and a veterinarian checked him immediately and found a severe skin infection as well as ear infections.

Naugatuck Animal Control said Creed’s condition was beyond their abilities to provide care and Westley's Wish K9 Rescue agreed to help.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A social media post from Westley's Wish K9 Rescue says the dog’s condition is even worse than it appears in photos and Creed will need to see a cardiologist once he is feeling better.

The dog is believed to be 3-to-5 years old. He weighed 25 pounds when he arrived at animal control and has gained four pounds so far.

Naugatuck Animal Control said they have an open investigation and they ask anyone with information to email naugatuckanimalcontrol@gmail.com or call 203-729-4324.