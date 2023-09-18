Emergency bridge being installed after storms destroyed bridges in Scotland

An emergency bridge is being installed to reconnect six families whose Scotland homes have been cut off since storms destroyed the bridges that were there before, according to the first selectman.

Torrential rain last week led to bridges being washed out and destroyed.

First one and then a second bridge were destroyed following downpours in Scotland and six homes were cut off.

Besides the two destroyed bridges, at least one and possibly two other bridges in town were damaged during the storm.

I’ve lived here more than 40 years. I’ve never seen the brook come over the bridge. -Gary Greenberg, D - Scotland First Selectman

First Selectman Gary Greenberg said an emergency bridge is being installed on Brook Road Monday to allows access to the six homes.

The town is estimating it could cost $8 million to build new bridges. The hope is that state and federal money would cover at least that cost.