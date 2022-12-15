Emergency Crews Help Goose Stuck on Icy Pond in Rocky Hill

Emergency crews responded to help a goose that was stuck on an icy pond in Rocky Hill Thursday.

Douglas Clarke, public relations officer for the Rocky Hill Fire Department, said the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection called them about a goose in distress that had been on Hayes Pond for about two days and they responded.

The crew, which is made up of volunteers, put on cold rescue gear and broke the ice around the goose, Clarke said, and the goose has moved to about 10 feet off the shore.

Clarke said the goose appears to be injured and they are working to get it on land and get attention for it.

