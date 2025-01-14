Rocky Hill

Emergency crews rescue woman who fell through ice on Connecticut River in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Emergency crews rescued a woman from the icy waters of the Connecticut River Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call about a woman who walked out onto the ice at Ferry Park at 315 Meadow Road just after 9 a.m. A witness reported the woman fell through the ice.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Arriving crews found the woman clinging to the edge of a hole in the ice about 100 feet from the riverbank.

Firefighters began an ice rescue operation and were able to pull the woman to safety in about six minutes, according to fire officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us