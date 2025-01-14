Emergency crews rescue woman who fell through ice on Connecticut River in Rocky Hill

Emergency crews rescued a woman from the icy waters of the Connecticut River Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call about a woman who walked out onto the ice at Ferry Park at 315 Meadow Road just after 9 a.m. A witness reported the woman fell through the ice.

Arriving crews found the woman clinging to the edge of a hole in the ice about 100 feet from the riverbank.

Firefighters began an ice rescue operation and were able to pull the woman to safety in about six minutes, according to fire officials.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.