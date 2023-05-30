Man Dies After Falling Under Moving Train at Boston Station

A man has died after falling under a Green Line trolley car early Tuesday morning in Boston's North Station, according to MBTA's Transit Police.

Shortly after midnight, the man apparently missed boarding an outbound Green Line trolley that was headed toward Medford/Tufts, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement to NBC10 Boston, adding that the man "proceeded in the direction of the moving trolley and kicked the side thereof."

Detectives said a preliminary investigation showed that's when the man lost his balance and fell under the trolley as it was in motion.

"On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," Supt. Sullivan wrote.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A notable first responder presence was seen at North Station around the time of the incident, including police, firefighters and EMS.

Additional information, including the name of the man killed, have not been released.