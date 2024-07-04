Emergency crews respond to fire in New London

Firefighters and first responders went to the area of Nautilus Drive in New London following reports of a building fire.

New London's fire chief says the call came in just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All New London crews were called to the scene as it became a multi-alarm fire.

It happened at the Villages at Shore Landing apartments on Nob Hill Road, just west of Ocean Avenue.

Fire crews say there was heavy fire seen from the roof of two apartments, with five rooms "substantially damaged."

Dispatchers from Groton say they had EMS units on the scene, and multiple fire departments responded to the call.

New London's fire chief says residents of about 24 apartments will need to be relocated.

The chief also said 2 people were transported with minor injuries, while no firefighters have reported injury at this time.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.