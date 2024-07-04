New London

Emergency crews respond to fire in New London

By Bryan Mercer and Bryan McIndoe

Brittany

Firefighters and first responders went to the area of Nautilus Drive in New London following reports of a building fire.

New London's fire chief says the call came in just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. All New London crews were called to the scene as it became a multi-alarm fire.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It happened at the Villages at Shore Landing apartments on Nob Hill Road, just west of Ocean Avenue.

Fire crews say there was heavy fire seen from the roof of two apartments, with five rooms "substantially damaged."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Brittany

Dispatchers from Groton say they had EMS units on the scene, and multiple fire departments responded to the call.

New London's fire chief says residents of about 24 apartments will need to be relocated.

Local

Hurricane season 1 hour ago

Conn. families concerned about loved ones as Hurricane Beryl hits Carribean islands

Meriden 1 hour ago

Families enjoy Fourth of July fireworks at Meriden's Hubbard Park

The chief also said 2 people were transported with minor injuries, while no firefighters have reported injury at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us