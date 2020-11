Thousands of natural gas customers in Derby are without service due to a low pressure issue, Eversource officials confirmed Tuesday.

An Eversource spokesperson said the issue could affect 2,200 to 2,400 customers on the east side of the city. Crews are on site and gas technicians have been called in from Massachusetts.

There is no evacuation order at this time.

Eversource customers experiencing a gas outage should report it by calling 877-944-5325.

No other details were immediately available.