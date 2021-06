Westbrook emergency crews have responded to a call for an overturned boat in Long Island Sound, according to dispatchers.

The boat was reported to be in the area of Six Mile Reef, off the coast of Clinton.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department posted a short video on Facebook of its rescue boat responding to an overturned boat as well.

There was no other information immediately available.