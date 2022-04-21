Windsor

4 Officers Taken to Hospital After Responding to Check on Person in Windsor

Emergency crews in Windsor
NBC Connecticut

Five people, including four officers, were transported to the hospital after officers responded to check on the welfare of a person in Windsor Thursday.

Police said they found a person in distress, there is no criminal involvement and they do not expect to file charges.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they were assisting police and firefighters with a chemical investigation inside a residence.

Crews are clearing the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

