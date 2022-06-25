Emergency Crews Search for Missing Swimmer in Candlewood Lake

Emergency crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Candlewood Lake on Friday night.

Officials with the Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said several departments were called to Candlewood Lake after getting a report of a 20-year-old who went missing while swimming near Chicken Rock.

The search was suspended late Friday night and resumed on Saturday.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, the Candlewood Lake Authority, firefighters from Sherman Fire Department, Danbury Fire Department, New Milford Fire Department and Brookfield Fire Department and dive teams from Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield and Connecticut State Police are involved in the search.

Earlier this month, the body of a Bristol man was recovered by the State Police Dive Team from Candlewood Lake. The man did not resurface after going into the water on Sunday, May 29. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.