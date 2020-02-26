Emergency Officials Call on Governor for Immediate Action to Prepare for Impact of Coronavirus in Connecticut

The Connecticut Emergency Management Association is calling on the governor for help to take immediate action to prepare the state, as well as cities and towns, for any impact the Novel Coronavirus will have on Connecticut.

On Wednesday morning, Michael Spera, the president of the Connecticut Emergency Management Association wrote to the governor saying CEMA is concerned with the “extreme shortage of available personal protective equipment” and has called on the governor to take immediate measure to ensure that healthcare and public safety providers have the personal protective equipment needed to respond to a potential outbreak of the virus in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Emergency Management Association serves as the voice of the state’s emergency management directors and the state’s emergency preparedness community.

The organization released the statement the day after officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the American public to prepare for an outbreak of the disease amid more than 80,000 cases around the world. There have been relatively few so far in the U.S.

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference today to discuss the coronavirus threat

CEMA is asking for an allotment of personal protective equipment, including gloves, simple face masks, N95 particulate filtering masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems for the State of Connecticut from the Federal Government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

They are also asking for the Federal Department of Labor to suspend any requirements for public safety and definitive care healthcare providers to conduct “fit testing” for employees who wear N95 particulate filtering masks.

In addition, they also asking the governor to consider partially activating the State Emergency Operation Center and task State Emergency Management Professionals to conduct an immediate audit of state and municipal resources, such as masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, and Biocell Ambulance Protection Systems on hand; review, revise, and exercise pandemic response plans; ensure previously identified quarantine facilities are still available and operational; review, revise, and exercise mass vaccination plans should a vaccine become readily available; and conduct a briefing for elected and public safety officials on the State’s preparedness activities.

Following is the letter that was sent to the governor.