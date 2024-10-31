Emergency officials warn against bonfires on Halloween

It’s Oct. 31 - decorations are up and candy is on deck, but the weather is a bit confusing.

“It’s a little humid today so it doesn't feel like Halloween and fall,” Michael Zeoli, of Sunderland, Massachusetts, said.

“Very, very warm but you know what, I am hoping that will bring out more kids,” Irena Markow, of New Britain, said. "We think it's wonderful that the kids aren’t going to have to wear jackets, I remember when mine were little they always complained about wearing coats, so I enjoy weather like this."

Markow is taking her own precautions after Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency because of critical fire weather conditions.

“We usually have a little fireplace set up here, but as you see we don't this year, so that is a concern,” Markow said.

According to state emergency officials, dozens of municipalities in Connecticut have issued burn bans.

“We ask whether your community has a ban or not that you heed the warnings, it only takes a spark to travel and maybe an hour or two later, next thing you know, you have fire in your yard,” State Fire Administrator Jeff Morrissette said.

Over the last 10 days, firefighters have responded to 79 fires across the state, including the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin. State Emergency Management Director Bill Turner and a team are monitoring the conditions.

“Some of these other fires may not have flames or smoke but we know they are still smoldering underground, and they could have the potential to flare up until we get a really good soaking rain,” Turner said.

This Halloween, people are asked to be extra cautious in preventing any further spread. This includes using battery-operated lights inside of pumpkins, avoiding bonfires, properly disposing smoking materials and keeping decorations away from combustible materials.

“They may back up into a candle or into a pumpkin with a candle and inadvertently have their clothing ignited, we’re seeing a lot less of that in the recent past but it is always a consideration,” Morissette said.

“Between the weather and the fuel and you take that all combined together, the state is just really a tinder box right now and at any point a single spark could ignite another large fire,” Turner said.

State emergency officials said the same warning goes out to people celebrating Diwali, especially avoiding the use of candles and fireworks.

If you see a fire or smoke, you are asked to call 911.