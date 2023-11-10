Emergency work on Gold Star Bridge causes major delays on I-95 North

Emergency repairs on the Gold Star Bridge Friday afternoon caused major traffic delays on I-95 North in southeastern Connecticut.

Concrete and debris was reported on the bridge, according to the Department of Transportation.

DOT crews assessed the problem and determined they needed to pour new concrete, a spokesperson said. The left three lanes of I-95 North were closed while the crews completed the work and allowed the new concrete to harden.

The DOT said there are no structural integrity or safety concerns about the bridge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Waterford police posted on Facebook that a lot of the traffic spilled off onto local roads and caused major congestion in town, including on Route 85. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

The work was completed and the highway fully reopened around 6:30 p.m., according to DOT.