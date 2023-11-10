New London

Emergency work on Gold Star Bridge causes major delays on I-95 North

CT DOT

Emergency repairs on the Gold Star Bridge Friday afternoon caused major traffic delays on I-95 North in southeastern Connecticut.

Concrete and debris was reported on the bridge, according to the Department of Transportation.

DOT crews assessed the problem and determined they needed to pour new concrete, a spokesperson said. The left three lanes of I-95 North were closed while the crews completed the work and allowed the new concrete to harden.

The DOT said there are no structural integrity or safety concerns about the bridge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Waterford police posted on Facebook that a lot of the traffic spilled off onto local roads and caused major congestion in town, including on Route 85. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

The work was completed and the highway fully reopened around 6:30 p.m., according to DOT.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us