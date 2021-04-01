emissions test

Emissions Testing System Down in Connecticut, Nationwide: DMV

Car owners have been unable to get emissions testing done on their vehicles since Tuesday, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV was notified Tuesday by the state's vehicle inspection vendor, Applus Technologies, that it was experiencing a system outage and could not perform emissions testing. It is a nationwide outage and the vendor is working to resolve it, the DMV said on its website.

The agency has asked police in Connecticut to not cite drivers with an expried emissions test while the system is down.

There is no word when it may be up and running again.

