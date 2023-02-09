Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon.

Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.

Derby Police are investigating the incident and the school district said they have a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Police Department by calling 203-735-7811.

Emmett O'Brien is a technical high school located in Ansonia.