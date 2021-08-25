Emotional Day For Former Hartford Officer Nearly Stabbed to Death During a Call

A former Hartford police officer made an emotional victim impact statement Wednesday as the woman who stabbed and nearly killed her was committed to Whiting Forensic Hospital for 38 years.

There were heartwrenching moments in a Hartford courtroom Wednesday as Former Officer Jill Kidik addressed the court before her attacker's sentencing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"A part of me is dead. A part of me was murdered that day," Kidik told the court.

Chevoughn Augustin was sentenced to 38 years in Whiting Forensic, the state's maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

In June a judge found her not guilty of stabbing Kidik multiple times in 2018 due to her mental state. In her statement, Kidik acknowledged Augustin's mental health issues, but said she remains a threat to society because she has been non-compliant in her mental health in the past.

"No one deserves the life I have to live," Kidik said.

While choking back tears, Kidik described going from angry to confused to tired in the years since the attack, telling the court she is not OK and never will be.

"I am tired. I am tired of being angry and sad. I am tired of being confused. I'm tired of choking on water if I don't focus on swallowing," she said.

Kidik retired from the Hartford Police Department in 2019 due to her injuries and says she still lives with pain and limitations every day.