Employee accused of calling in bomb threat, prompting evacuation at Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Haven

An Amazon employee is accused of calling in a bomb threat and prompting the evacuation of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Haven earlier this month.

North Haven police said a bomb threat was called into dispatchers on Sunday, July 14, around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the caller indicated that a bomb was placed in the North Haven Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Officers coordinated with firefighters and Amazon security to evacuate the building.

Members of the Regional Bomb Squad and specialized explosive detection K9s searched the scene. It was later determined to be clear.

During the investigation, police said they determined a 32-year-old Amazon employee from Bridgeport called in the bomb threat from near the facility.

He was arrested by warrant on Monday and is facing charges including misuse of emergency 911-false alarm, false incident report and breach of peace.

The man was held on a $25,000 bond and was arraigned on Monday.