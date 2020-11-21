Employee Accused of Shooting 2 People in Taco Bell Parking Lot in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a fast food employee who is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of his job while he was working earlier this month.

According to police, 34-year-old Armando Perez, of East Hartford, turned himself into police on Friday to face charges in connection to the shooting.

Officers were called to the Taco Bell parking lot on Flatbush Avenue on Sunday, November 15, after getting a report of a shooting and two injured people.

When police arrived, they said they learned that the suspect, identified as Perez, had gone back into the restaurant with several employees. Authorities said Perez was a Taco Bell employee and was working at the time of the incident.

Emergency Response Team personnel responded and helped safely evacuate customers and employees from inside of the restaurant, police said.

Once the area was safe, authorities said a crime scene was established and evidence was found, including a gun inside of the restaurant.

Two people found in the parking lot were transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies, according to police. The two people who were shot were not customers or employees, authorities added.

Investigators said Perez fled before police arrived.

On Friday, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Perez. He met with his attorney on Friday afternoon and turned himself into police.

Perez was transported to Hartford Police Department and was booked on a $750,000 bond. He is facing charges including criminal attempt at murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

According to police, Perez is a convicted felon.