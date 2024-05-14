Over a dozen employee cars broken into at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford

A total of 15 employees had their cars broken into at Gaylord Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Wallingford police said they responded to the hospital on Gaylord Farm Road for multiple car break-ins.

Investigators said 15 employees had their cars broken into. Many had their windows smashed, wallets taken and more.

The police department is advising the public to always remove valuables from their cars. If you have to leave valuables in the car, authorities say you should hide them.

They also say people should try to park in a well-lit, well-traveled area and be sure to lock your doors.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.