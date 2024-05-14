Wallingford

Over a dozen employee cars broken into at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford

By Angela Fortuna

wallingford police department
NBC Connecticut

A total of 15 employees had their cars broken into at Gaylord Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Wallingford police said they responded to the hospital on Gaylord Farm Road for multiple car break-ins.

Investigators said 15 employees had their cars broken into. Many had their windows smashed, wallets taken and more.

The police department is advising the public to always remove valuables from their cars. If you have to leave valuables in the car, authorities say you should hide them.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They also say people should try to park in a well-lit, well-traveled area and be sure to lock your doors.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us